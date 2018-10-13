Sidhu grants Rs 15 crore for renovation of Gobindgarh Fort

Local bodies minister, Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu inaugurated the World Food Festival and traditional ‘rasoi sammelan’ in Amritsar on Friday.

Sidhu also announced a package of Rs15 crore for the renovation and beautification of Gobindgarh Fort.

The cabinet minister said that Rs 10.7 crore had been released for tendering for building an international food street which will commence operations by 31st March, 2020.

The street will have 16 food courts, two restaurants, cafeteria, five art and craft shops, exhibition hall and the conference room, he said.Sidhu invited the world famous chefs to open an Indian culinary institute in Punjab so as to give fillip to the tourism sector in the state.

He assured the chefs that the state government will provide assistance for the purpose apart from providing land.

“The youths are migrating to foreign shores spending over Rs 30 lakh.If a culinary institute comes up in Amritsar or Mohali then it would generate job avenues. Also, students from other countries can come to India to study,” he said.

Chairman of World Chef Association Thomas Guggler said that such occasions are an attempt to preserve traditional cuisines and culinary culture.

Lok Virsa museum opens to public

Lok Virsa museum in Ram Bagh Gate was thrown open to public in the presence of local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu and municipal corporation commissioner Sonali Giri, here on Friday.

The historical Gate was restored under Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY).

The scheme was launched in January, 2015 to focus on the holistic development of historic and cultural sites in the city.

This pilot project is being implemented in 12 Indian cities including Ajmer, Amaravati, Amritsar, Badami, Dwarka, Gaya, Kanchipuram, Mathura, Puri, Varanasi, Velankanni and Warangal.

The Ram Bagh Gate is situated on the route from Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s palace at the Ram Bagh Garden to the Golden Temple.

Sidhu said, “With the restoration of all the 12 historic gates of the walled city and the other old parts, our lost culture will be revived.The work will be completed soon.”

He also appreciated the efforts of architect Gurmeet Rai who designed the restoration of Ram Bagh Gate.

“Along with Lok Virsa museum, the Rambagh Elementary School and printing press on the second floor of this building have also been restored, so that the element of heritage remains intact,” said Rai.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 11:02 IST