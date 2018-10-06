Sikh businessman murdered in Ranchi

Members of the Sikh community blocked a road here for over three hours on Saturday to protest against the murder of a businessman.

The agitation took place on the Sujata roundabout of Mahatma Gandhi road also known as the “lifeline” of Ranchi.

On Friday night, Sikh businessman Narendra Singh Hora, 56, was shot dead by three unidentified assailants near the Rospa tower while he was returning home from his shop on his scooter. He was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

While two criminals escaped on the bike, one took Hora’s scooter. According to family members, ₹5 lakh was kept in the scooter.

Angered over the murder, the protest was called which has been supported by the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Ranchi city superintendent of police (SP) Aman Kumar and traffic SP Sanjay Ranjan reached the spot and held talks with the protesters who demanded the immediate arrest of the assailants.

After three hours, the protesters agreed to lift the blockade.

“Ranchi has turned into a crime city... The rape incidents are rising and women have stopped wearing gold chains due to fear of chain snatchers,” Kishore Sahdeo, Congress spokesperson, told IANS.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has also condemned the incident.

