Sikh pilgrim missing in Pak deported back, says was not aware of rules

A 24-year-old Sikh pilgrim, Amarjit Singh, who was part of a Baisakhi jatha to Pakistan, but was reported to missing there, was deported via the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday. Pakistani authorities handed him to the Border Security Force (BSF) about 4pm, though his family had reached the border at 10am.

As soon as he crossed over, Indian security and intelligence agencies took him to the Integrated Check Post (ICP) office at Attari and quizzed him for around three hours. He was finally allowed to be with the family about 7pm. The family alleged that BSF personnel misbehaved with them, when asked on the time of his release.

Amarjit told HT that he faced no problem in Pakistan and the functionaries of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) took him, respectfully, to the border for his deportation.

“I had left the jatha at Nankana Sahib to meet my friend. The officials here questioned me on this. Actually, I was not aware of the terms of the pilgrimage visa,” he claimed. He added, “I thought that my visa was for a longer period. As the ETPB had taken our passports, when we crossed the border. I could not recheck the passport.”

He rubbished the theory that he planned to go to Europe via Islamic countries. “Such theories are rubbish. I did not have any such intention,” he added.