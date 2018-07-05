Soon, pay less in summer, more in winter for partying at CITCO hotel

Hoping to rake in more profits at its hotels, the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) on Wednesday decided to introduce differential pricing for organising events at the hotels’ banquet halls as per season.

In a board of directors meeting of CITCO held under the chairmanship of UT home secretary Arun Kumar Gupta, it was decided that during the average season (April, September and October), the hotels will slash food rates by 15%, while during lean season (May to August) discount will be 20%.

However, during peak season (November to February), the rates will be increased by 20%.

CITCO offers banquet halls in its three hotels — Mountview in Sector 10, Shivalikview in Sector 17 and Parkview in Sector 24. These can accommodate up to 400 people. There are no charges for booking the banquet halls.

The policy is only for the banquets as it is the main segment of business, where income and profit are higher for any hotel.

Pankaj Khanna, a member of the CITCO board of directors, said, “This move will help us cover up the losses during lean period. Regarding who will decide on the discounts, the issue will come up in the next board meeting.”

Mountview rooms to be refurbished

The board also decided to refurbish the rooms at Hotel Mountview, saying that the hotel can encash maximum due to its premier location.

It also decided to offer 40% discount to educational institutes for holding exams or other events during day time at the banquet halls of the three hotels. It was also decided to upgrade the facilitation centre in Industrial Area. The board members stressed to make use of technology for bookings of hotel rooms, as in the past two years, maximum bookings were made online.