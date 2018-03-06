Spice of life: Meet Premlata, the spunky postwoman

I had written an article for the department magazine and was awaiting its arrival. The magazine is sent to all veterinary officers by post. That day, the shrill sound of the bell launched the same old diatribe, ‘Who will open the gate today?’ I jumped to my feet for I had an inkling that it could be the courier boy with the magazine.

I was in for a surprise when a woman attired in a bright kurta and jeans with a big smile on her petite face stood beside a Honda scooter with a bag in hand. I had no idea who she was. We exchanged pleasantries and she delved into her bag. There emerged the shiny cover of the magazine I had been waiting for! She introduced herself as Premlata, the postwoman. And then one kick on her scooter and she zoomed past me to deliver the post.

I was so happy to see the postwoman for I have never encountered ladies in this profession. I have always seen a postman delivering a stash of letters to my father’s home, coming on a rickety bicycle and never ever smiling. Every Diwali and New Year, I would wait for greeting cards that were sent in abundance by well-wishers and friends. Apart from greeting cards, I never showed interest in the rest of the letters for they looked so ordinary and conventional. And this was my take on the job. I used to tell my mom, “It’s so boring to deliver the letters all day. Why can’t they just do something else?”

But Premlata was one spunky postwoman who came in all her flair and gusto looking so confident and always smiling that I felt she does enjoy her job after all. Once I invited her inside and she graciously accepted a cup of tea. She told me her son was working in Dubai and daughter studying in Canada. I was amazed and asked her, “Then why don’t you go and settle down with them?” She smiled and replied, “I have a job here. I will go and visit them soon but I will come back.”

We exchanged numbers and now whenever there is an important letter to be delivered, she just calls me up and enquires if I am at home. So, we adjust our timings and her job is done with ease. Technology saves her from unnecessary waste of time and she does her work efficiently.

One day when I was expecting an important letter, I called her up. She had a fracture and was advised rest. Despite that she came with her Dubai-based son to deliver the letter. With an arm encased in plaster, she handed me the letter. She doesn’t take leave for she felt the letters are important for the addressee.

Her smile that day was not perfunctory, it was not jaded. It was the smile of a woman who is proud to be herself, proud of her work. And there went Premlata, off to deliver hope and goodwill. The harbinger of good times, like a beacon, shining and distributing goodness with the letters.

(The writer is a Hoshiarpur-based veterinarian)