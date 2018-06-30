Sunday read: In search of a purpose in life

All our lives we have asked so many questions. Why was I born? What course should I take in college? Where am I supposed to be? Am I doing the right thing? I am sure you still have many questions that have not been answered yet. But why do we ask these questions?

This yearning to find answers makes us to discover and learn many things that allow us to grow wiser and smarter.

But as we go through our lives, we also feel the need for a deeper meaning, realising that we need a purpose for the things that we do. Otherwise, what’s the point of doing them, right? Here are questions that can help you find what you are looking for.

Most people who feel lost and stuck in a job they hate usually fail to find a direction in life. The question that can help these people is simply, “What do you see yourself doing for the rest of your life?” Once you know they answer you’ll get a clear direction on what you should be aiming for.

John Sculley was the vice-president at PepsiCo where he had successfully made Pepsi the number one brand in the cola wars. Actually, there was no reason for him to join a bunch of young computer nerds at Apple Computers. The reason why Sculley finally agreed was because Steve Jobs impressed him by his visionary ideas, asking him a question to which he did not have an answer: “Do you want to sell sugared water for the rest of your life, or do you want to come with me and change the world?” This question told Sculley that his “entire life was at a critical crossroads.”

The rest is history; as Sculley along with Jobs went on to launch the Macbook, which changed the world of computing. Apple later launched many products and changed the way humans interact and communicate.

Everyone has a passion that they wish to pursue. But for some reason, many of us choose to conform with what society demands from us, so we can be considered normal. But we are not meant to be just like everybody else.

We are meant to be unique. We are meant to be our own person. What is it that you are most passionate about? Live your life by pursuing what you believe gives meaning to your existence. Your passion may just be your destiny.

The most important question you have to ask yourself, to find your calling is, “What is it that makes me the happiest?” We are all in pursuit of happiness. Knowing what makes you happy will guide you on what you should do to achieve it.

Studies have shown that our talents or gifts manifest themselves even at a young age. Teachers can determine whether a child is good in art, music, science, math, literature or sports. Look back to your childhood days and ask yourself what you have always been really good at.

Your gifts were given to you for a reason. It may be time for you to embrace your inherent talent and work on how to use it to fulfill your purpose in this life.

We all have a purpose. We may not know what it is just yet. But by asking smart questions and carefully analysing the answers, you will find it. In life, like in most other games, there is a second half and a second innings. If you get that chance, do not squander it. It might be your true calling.

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor)