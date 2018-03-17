Taxi driver’s body found in Panchkula forest, murder suspected

The body of a Mohali resident taxi driver, who was missing since the previous day, was found with a major blow to the head, among other injury marks, near Chonki village in Sector 32 of Panchkula around 9.30 pm on Friday. The black Maruti Alto taxi owned by the victim — Parminder Singh, 28, of Kambala village near Phase 11, Mohali — was found by the road while his body was around 500 metres inside the forest, police said.

“It appears to be a case of murder. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem examination on Saturday, following which the relevant sections of law will be pressed,” said. Chandimandir police station house officer (SHO), sub-inspector Mohammad Khan.

The case came to light after a villager alarmed the police about the body around 7.30 pm, following which cops cordoned off the area. A forensic team later took samples from the spot. Police searched the area but is learnt to have found no weapon. His Aadhaar card was found and gave the police his antecedents.

“When we reached his family, they told us that he was missing since Thursday evening and that they were searching for him,” said the police official.

He is survived by his wife and a one-year-old daughter.