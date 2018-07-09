Thieves get their groceries over the weekend, steal ghee, mustard oil from two shops in Chandigarh

Thieves seemed to have reserved the weekend for getting groceries in the city as two shops were broken into and cash with packets of ghee (clarified butter) stolen between July 6 and 7, Chandigarh police have said.

The first strike was at a Verka booth in the Sector 8B inner market. Owner Anil Kumar lodged an FIR at the Sector 3 police station complaining that the lock of his shop was broken on the intervening night of July 6 and 7 and four packets of ghee and ₹1,500 stolen.

Kumar contacted the police after discovering the theft the next morning, said Poonam Dilawari, station house officer (SHO), Sector 3 police station.

“We’re investigating but there is no CCTV camera footage available as the branches of a tree over the booth obscure the view,” Dilawari added.

Anita, aged 38, of Mauli Jagran also complained on July 7 that she found the locks of her shop broken and five packets of ghee missing.

“A room in house number 3111 near the road, converted to a shop by the complainant, was broken into,” said Baljeet Singh, Mauli Jagran SHO.

“We are scrutinising CCTV footage and the accused are being identified. The locks were broken and apart from the ghee, 24 packets of cigarettes, three litres of mustard oil and ₹3,000 in cash have also been stolen,” he added.

Chandigarh police in both instances have registered cases under section 380 (Theft) and 457(lurking house trespass) against unidentified men who are absconding.