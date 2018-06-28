Three women booked for 13-year-old’s rape in Sangrur

Police have booked three women from Sangrur and unidentified men for the rape of a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl multiple times over four days from June 20-24.

The First-Information Report (FIR) states that the victim had come to Sangrur to live with the main accused, Sona, who had befriended the girl’s mother, when the family had stayed in the city, years ago. The other accused are Darshana Kaur and Gurjit Kaur, alias Rani, both from Sangrur.

The case came to light when, on June 24, the victim informed her mother about the incident over phone.

“When I came to Sangrur the next day, I found that Sona’s (the main accused) house was locked. When I found her, she threatened me into reaching a compromise. We returned to Ludhiana, where my daughter told me that she had been raped multiple times,” the complainant, mother of the victim, said in the FIR.

“We stayed in a rented accommodation in Sangrur a few years ago. Sona, who was our neighbour, befriended me. When we shifted to Ludhiana, our children continued to visit each other’s houses during vacations. Sona has betrayed me. I want justice for my daughter,” she added.

“Three women and unidentified men have been booked,” said SHO Ramandeep Singh.

A case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.