Turning 18 with HT: ‘No place like Chandigarh in the world’

This young man believes India has been eroded of its values due to western influence and that Chandigarh jaisi koi jagah nahin!

Name: Anmol Rattan Singh

Born on: March 28, 2000

Badge of honour: School captain and sports captain, St John’s High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

What turning 18 means to me

It means I have more responsibilities to fulfil. I waswaiting for this day (he turned 18 on Tuesday). Now is the time to achieve what I always wanted to. I’m a step closer towards my goal. I’m also excited to be eligible to vote and get a driving licence.

What I want to be and why

I want to join the five-year integrated course in international relations and policy making at the Institute of Social Sciences and Research, Panjab University, Chandigarh. The course prepares students for civil services. I aim to be a valuable asset for humanity and God. I think beyond nationalism because borders are man-made and keep changing with time. I want to leave an impact and work for the larger cause of humanity.

My idea of India

India has been eroded of its values due to western influence. Today’s youngsters don’t find an anchor in religion or faith. As a result, we have the power and resources but are not able to achieve our potential. Our leaders also walk the tight rope and manipulate people to secure vote banks and remain in power even if it means dividing the country on the basis of language or community. This needs to change.

What makes me happy

Time spent in peace with myself. I’m fully conscious about myself when I meditate.

What makes me angry

Anger is an evil. I rather take a stand for what I believe is right and just. This could be gender rights, religious freedom or the country’s unity and integrity.

My fear and fantasy

I fear only God. My dream is to see India as a superpower in international relations. I want to live for the truth and can sacrifice my life for righteousness.

Am I happy where I am

Yes, this school has made me all that I am today. I’m a confident leader and one of the two students who represented Chandigarh at this Republic Day parade as part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) contingent. The exposure changed my perspective completely.

What money means to me

Money is maya, it’s an illusion. It’s not for real. I’m fine with money enough to get me food twicea day. I’m not brand conscious.

What makes me proud about India

Our rich history, scriptures and the men and women who laid down their lives for our freedom.

What I can’t live without

We’ll leave everything here when we finally go, so why get attached. There’s only one thing you can take along and that is God’s name.

What social media means to me

Social media helps us connect with the world but it has disconnected us from the person sitting next to us. I’m on Facebook and Instagram but changed my smartphone for a basic set two months before the exams to cut down on distractions.

Change I want to see in Chandigarh

Chandigarh is transforming into a smart city and I want to contribute towards it. We Chandigarhians may not realise it but we live in a bubble with all facilities within our reach. Maanna padega, Chandigarh jaisi koi jagah nahin (You have to agree, there’s no place like Chandigarh). I’ve decided to pursue my higher studies in Chandigarh itself. My father, Dalwinder Singh, is a former hockey player and a physical education professor at Panjab University, while my mother, Balvinder Kaur, is an advocate at the district courts.

Change I want to see in India

I want to see an India that respects women and is tolerant.

What religion means to me

Religion is a way to God. There are similar core principles in every religion. If people are true to their faith, there will be no intolerance.

My role model and why

The Sikh Gurus. They’re one soul transcending different eras. I believe in Guru Nanak Dev ji’s teaching, “Accept all humans as your equals, and let them be your only sect.” I look up to Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh master who founded the Khalsa Panth, for courage and conviction.