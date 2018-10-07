Two killed, one injured in Ferozepur clash; eight booked

Police have booked eight people after two people were killed and one injured in a clash, where gunshots were fired, between two groups near local Octroi number 7 on the Ferozepur-Moga road in Punjab on Saturday.

Police say the trouble started when a convict, Jagsir Singh alias Jagga of Rukna Mungla village, around 6km from the Ferozepur city, was attacked by a bailed-out undertrial Vicky Samuel. Both had picked up a fight inside the Ferozepur Central jail, where they both had been lodged over the past month. Jagsir, jailed after being convicted in an NDPS case for 10 years, was on parole.

Those dead are Harjinder Singh, 33, and Sonu, 26, who died on the spot; they were part of Vicky’s group that had attacked Jagsir’s group. Chamkaur Singh, 27, was injured. Jagsir, Happy and Rajbir escaped unhurt.

Baljeet Singh, SP (investigation), Ferozepur, said, “A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 25 (intent to defraud) among others has been registered against eight persons, including Vicky and Wilson.” Later, in the day, a video of Vicky surfaced on social media. In this, he takes responsibility for the crime and warns Jagsir of ‘further consequences’

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 22:03 IST