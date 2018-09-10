Two Zirakpur nightclubs lose liquor licence for a month

After a trail of warnings and FIRs against nightclubs for running businesses beyond the deadline, the excise and taxation department has suspended the liquor licence of two Zirakpur-based night clubs — The Almas and Hop Highway for a month. The said clubs were found repeatedly defying the 12am closing deadline order of the deputy commissioner.

There were complaints that the night clubs were not closing their premises by midnight. The local police, on the other hand, has been claiming that clubs were being shut as per the deadline and cops have been sending pictures from the spot to their higher-ups as proof. However, excise and taxation department cancelled the licences of the two clubs after finding them on the wrong foot time and again.

The said clubs were earlier given a warning, and also fined Rs 30,000. Assistant excise and taxation commissioner (AETC), Mohali, Paramjit Singh said, “We have suspended licences of both clubs for a month. They were repeatedly defying the order. The suspension will be revoked after a month but another offence will cost them the licence permanently.”

The police, however, have orders to ensure that the clubs shut their premises by midnight. Some of the nightclubs have been closing down even before midnight, while others do so once cops intervene.

Zirakpur has six nightclubs — Hypnotics, Hop Highway, Almas, Junk Yard, Cyanide and The Village — while three clubs — Hollywood, I don’t care and The Walking Street — are located in Mohali.

So far, FIRs have been registered against four nightclubs for defying the deputy commissioner’s order to shut down the business by midnight. The owner of one of the clubs, Almas, already has an FIR against him for the said offence. On July 16, police registered a case under Section 188 of the IPC for defying the DC’s order. A case was registered against Mohali-based nightclub — Walking Street —on July 12 for defying the order, and for serving liquor meant to be sold in Chandigarh only.

Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the police were quite tough about closing time. “If some leniency is noticed, action will be taken. We are checking not only clubs but all establishments to ensure implementation of the order.”

FIRs against nightclubs July 13: Cynide Lounge, Zirakpur

July 16: Almas, Zirakpur

July 29: Junkyard, Zirakpur

August 12: Hypnotics, Zirakpur

August 12: Walking Street, Mohali

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 16:16 IST