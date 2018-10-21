Woman among six booked for killing husband in Sangrur

More than 45 days after the body of a farm labourer, Nirmal Singh, of Mehlan village, was found near a drain on September 4, his wife, Jasvir Kaur, and her Dubai-based paramour, Jugan Chand, are among six people booked for murder.

The paramour’s brother, Dhanwant Singh, his sister Babanjit Kaur, and relative Lakhwinder Singh alias Lovely from Naraingarh near Nabha and Hakam Singh from Mehlan have been identified as the other accused.

Police say that Jasvir had tried to mislead them by lodging a missing complaint of Nirmal, saying that he was missing since August 29. According to her, he had left the house about 7pm that day. After the body was found, police had proceeded under section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide etc) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

However, the matter was investigated afresh after Nirmal’s brother, Pargat, approached the local cops claiming that the Ludhiana Police had recovered his bike, abandoned in the city. In the complaint, he also said that Jasvir had eloped with a man from Dubai and that she used three SIM cards.

The FIR says that Lovely had introduced Jasvir to Chand. “The accused have been booked under Section 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at the Sadar Police station. Raids are on to arrest the accused,” said Sadar SHO Rakesh Kumar.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 09:32 IST