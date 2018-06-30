Woman arrested for killing nine-year-old stepson in Amritsar

Manjit Kaur, stepmother of nine-year-old boy Karanjot Singh, whose body was found near the ‘dhussi bandh’ at Kot Rajada village, 40 km from Amritsar, has been arrested for his murder.

Police said Manjit Kaur, who is the second wife of Karanjot’s father and a mother of two sons, was not happy with her husband’s ‘rude behaviour’ towards her sons because of Karanjot, and decided to kill her stepson.

In his complaint to the police, Karanjot’s father Hardeep Singh had stated that on Wednesday night his son was sleeping in the courtyard of their house.

“Around 12:30 am on Friday, I found my son missing from the bed. I looked for him during the night, but in vain. In the morning, his body was found near the ‘dhussi bandh’ in the village,” he added.

On Hardeep’s complaint, a case was registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) against unidentified persons, as the boy had strangulation marks around his neck, which revealed that he was murdered.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Parampal Singh said a team was constituted to probe the matter.

“Karanjot’s real mother had eloped with another man, while his father Hardeep Singh married Manjit Kaur, widow of his brother, around six months ago,” the SSP said, adding that Manjit Kaur had two children from the first marriage.

“During interrogation, Manjit told us that her husband loved Karanjot only and was not taking care of her two sons. Her husband also used to thrash her children because of Karanjot. She said first she decided to leave the house with her sons, but then thought of killing her stepson,” the SSP said.

“The woman confessed that she strangulated Karanjot to death, when he was sleeping around 10 pm on Thursday night,” he added.

The SSP said after killing the boy, she had thrown his body near the ‘dhussi bandh’.

“The case was cracked within 24 hours. She will be presented in a local court on Monday,” he added.