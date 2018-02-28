Woman arrested for poisoning lover to death in Gurdaspur

The Gurdaspur police have arrested one Rosy, 35, for allegedly poisoning her lover to death in connivance with a new lover.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, senior superintendent of police (SSP) HS Bhullar said that Dharampal, 33, with whom Rosy, who was married and was having two kids, had been living at his house illegally at Sahari village under Ghuman Kalan police station in the district for about three years, died under mysterious circumstances on the night of February 23.

On the complaint of father of the victim Surinder Pal, a resident of Dhariwal, who suspected some foul play, police registered a case under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the CrPC at the Ghuman Kalan police station, said Bhullar.

Bhullar said that, while staying with Dharampal, Rosy had also developed an affair with another man Sahib Masih of Dhariwal, and wanted to get rid of Dharampal, so that she could start living with Sahib Masih.

She allegedly conspired to kill him in connivance with Sahib Masih. At her insistence, the SSP said, Sahib Masih then allegedly managed to arrange a poisonous substance, which she mixed with the food on February 23 night. After having his dinner, Dharampal started feeling unwell. As his condition worsened , Rosy informed on phone about his worsening condition to his father Surinder pal, who came there and took him to the Gurdaspur civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The SSP said, the investigation by a team, led be deputy superintendent of police (investigations) Gurbans Singh Bains, it was found that Dharampal was killed by his so-called wife Rosy to get rid of him. Rosy,originally hailing from Indira Colony, Majitha Road, Amritsar, was married to one Rajinder Pal of Dhariwal and had two kids from this wedlock.But, later she left Rajinder Pal and started living illegally with the victim.

Police have booked her under sections 302 (murder) and 34 of the IPC at the Ghuman Kalan police station.