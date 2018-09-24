Woman dies after abortion in Amritsar, doctor booked

A registered medical practitioner (RMP) was booked for allegedly performing an abortion illegally on his ‘lover’ without consent, following which the woman died at Chabha village, 10 km from here.

Accused Mann Singh, 35, of Kot Mit Singh village, Amritsar, who runs his own clinic, has been booked under the charges of culpable homicide for performing a medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) and disposing off the body at an isolated location.

The 28-year-old victim was living as a tenant in Amritsar.

In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother, said, “My daughter was married and had been living separate from her husband for last four years. She has an eight-year-old son, who is living with his father.”

“She came into contact with Mann over two months ago. She was having an illicit relation with him leading to her pregnancy,” she told the police.

“On Sunday, Mann called my daughter to his clinic and performed an abortion on her without her consent. Due to the failure of abortion, my daughter died, following which, Mann with few of his unidentified accomplices, disposed of her body near New SUS Nagar in Amritsar.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP City 1) Jagjit Singh Walia said, on the complaint of the victim’s mother, a case under Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 314 (death caused by act done with intent to cause miscarriage), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy ) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) was registered against the accused, who is absconding.

“We have conducted the victim’s postmortem and her body has been given to her relatives. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused,” he added.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 20:29 IST