Woman kills six-year-old son in Bathinda

Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman for murdering her son in the bathroom of their house in Bhai Mati Das Nagar on Bathinda-Mansa road on Sunday morning.

Police claim that the woman might be suffering from some mental disorder.

The victim Harkirat Singh was a student of Class I in a private school here.

Civil Lines police station SHO Rashpal Singh said,“The deceased was objecting to take bath at around 10:30 am but the mother forcefully took him to the bathroom, where she put a piece of cloth in his mouth so that he couldn’t make noise,” the SHO said.

“After taking his cloths off she attacked him on his chest and stomach with Kirch (knife) multiple times, resulting in his death,” he added.

The SHO said, “The child’s father Parminder Singh, who is a property dealer and the grandfather were washing the car outside, while the child’s grandmother was inside the house when the crime was committed.”

Bathinda senior superintendent of police Navin Singla said, “The police were told that the mother used to love the child a lot and that she seems to be suffering from some mental disorder.”

“The mother is in trauma and we will investigate the matter to know reason behind the murder,” he said.

A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code on the statement of the child’s grandfather Gurcharan Singh.