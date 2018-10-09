Woman, two kids found dead in Faridkot, husband allege murder

A 28-year-old woman and her two children were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Sundar Nagar locality here on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Pooja, her seven-year-old daughter Shanam, and five-year-old son Manik.

Pooja’s husband Dharminder Singh, who works as an electrician, said he left for work early morning on Tuesday and came back home at 9am only to find his wife and kids lying unconscious. With the help of neighbours, he rushed them to a private hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Dharminder alleged that his wife and kids could have been murdered as Pooja had shared with him that she was threatened by an unidentified man on Monday afternoon.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The bodies were handed over to the family after the post-mortem and further investigation will be done on the basis of the post-mortem report.

Station house officer inspector Iqbal Singh Sandhu said they were waiting for the post-mortem report to know the cause of death.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 20:27 IST