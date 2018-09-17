Work at brick-kilns halted for four months in Punjab, prices likely to shoot up, 3 lakh workers to be hit

With Punjab Pollution Control Board’s (PPCB’s) direction to stall the work at all brick kilns across the state coming into effect from October 1, prices of bricks are expected to rise. The order, which will be in place till January 31, has been taken to reduce air-pollution levels during winter.

Currently, 1,000 bricks are sold at a price of Rs 6,000. Once the order comes into force, the prices are expected to shoot up to around Rs 10,000 for 1,000 bricks.

Meanwhile, the decision to halt work has also left brick kiln owners a harried lot.

Tarsem Jodhan, general secretary of the Lal Jhanda Punjab Bhatta Mazdoor Union, said the closure of brick kilns will directly affect nearly three lakh workers associated with the business.

“The closure of units will lead to hoarding and soaring of brick price. Barely four months ago, 1,000 bricks were being sold at a price of Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000. However, the government’s move of introducing a zig-zag technique led to the price rise. The closure of units for nearly four months will lead the prices to go up to at least Rs 10,000,” said Jodhan.

Meanwhile, PPCB chairman Prof SS Marwaha has also issued direction to Punjab Brick Kiln Manufacturer Association, which is representing 2,806 brick kiln in the state, to convert their units on the zig- zag pattern by March 31, 2019.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, state minister of food and civil supplies Bharat Bhushan Ashu said indicated that brick kiln association could be given some relaxation.

“Next week, we will hold a meeting with the association to address their issues. Obviously, saving the environment is our top priority, but we cannot ignore the problem being faced the brick kiln manufacturers and labourers. This year, we have witnessed a healthy monsoon. During the monsoon period, the brick kilns remained closed. As the operation cost of brick kiln is high, we will look forward to some relaxation for brick kiln operators,” said Ashu. He assured that all necessary efforts will be made to control the price rise of bricks.

Inderpal Singh Walia, general secretary of the pro-government Punjab Brick Kiln Manufacturer Association said, “We support the government’s move and we will close down our brick kiln from October 1. We have enough stocks and the closing of brick kilns will affect the price only marginally.”

“However, we need an extension of over a year to set up new brick kiln unit on the zig zag pattern. We have also asked the government to rope in a bank to provide easy loan to brick kiln owners as setting up the brink kiln on zig zag pattern costs anywhere between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh,” said Walia.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 10:33 IST