6 Jaipur MLAS retained in BJP’s first list for Rajasthan assembly polls, supporters celebrate

Families and supporters of the BJP candidates celebrated on Monday, as the party retained six sitting MLAs from Jaipur in the first official list of candidates announced for the assembly elections late on Sunday night.

Arun Chaturvedi, MLA from Civil Lines; Ashok Parnami, MLA from Adarsh Nagar; Narpart Singh Rajvi, MLA from Vidyadhar Nagar; Mohan Lal Gupta, MLA from Kishanpole; Surendra Pareek, MLA from Hawa Mahal and Satish Poonia MLA from Amer made it to the list.

After announcement of the names at 11 pm on Sunday, supporters stared gathering at the residences of the MLAs around the midnight. The family members and supporters burst firecrackers and distributed sweets. The celebrations continued on Monday morning. Later, some of the official candidates visited the BJP office, while some others visited temples and geared up for filing nomination papers.

Arun Chaturvedi, MLA from Civil Lines, arrived at the party office around 12 am. He thanked the party and supporters for the ticket and said that he would be filing the nomination papers on November 16.

“We have been working towards development for last five years. Working for Civil Lines area, water, roads, education and electricity has been a priority for me and will keep working for the same,” he said.

Undecided on the date for filing his nomination papers, Surendra Pareek, MLA from Hawa Mahal, said he has initiated the paperwork for filing the nomination. “The roads and sewer construction at various colonies were left incomplete. We can work on the constructions, along with construction of an emergency ward in Pandit Deen Dayal Hospital,” he said.

As the supporters kept gathering at the residence of Narpat Singh Rajivi, MLA from Vidyadhar Nagar, he decided to visit Ganesh Temple. “Hospitals should be constructed as per the population density in the city. I will concentrate on health and infrastructure. We will also work for improvement in higher education,” he said.

Supporters of the candidates who could not make it to the list gathered at the BJP party office on Sardar Patel Marg in Jaipur. Several supporters of Bhagirath Chaudhary, MLA from Kishangarh, whose name was not in the list, gathered at the office to meet the party’s election in-charge, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 14:47 IST