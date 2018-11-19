Allies given seats for Rajasthan assembly elections keeping in mind 2019 LS polls: Congress

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Satyendra Raghav on Sunday said five seats given to the alliance partners in Rajasthan shows the party’s feeling for other helping parties at the national level.

“Looking into the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress, respecting all its alliance partners and to give representation, has taken this decision,” he said .

The Congress has given five seats to alliance partners Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and National Congress Party (NCP) for the state assembly elections .

In the third list of candidates released on Sunday, Congress has given Mundawar and Kushalgarh seats to LJD, Bharatpur and Malpura seats to RLD and Bali seat to NCP.

RLD and NCP have been contesting in the state since 2003, but without much success. RLD national secretary Mahendra Pratap Choudhary said “to strengthen the country, we are supporting the non-bjp party. We had asked for the tickets in those constituencies where we have base and chances to win and Congress party has given us two seats to contest from Malpura and Bharatpur assembly constituencies.”

NCP state chief Ummaid Singh Champawat said, “We were planning to contest on all the 200 assembly constituencies, but NCP president Sharad Pawar said that Congress should not suffer any loss on our party contesting elections in state, so we are supporting Congress. We compromised on one seat on Bali assembly constituency to fight against BJP.” LJD state chief Ramnivas Yadav said, “We are contesting on two seats from Mundawar and Kushalgarh in alliance with Congress.”

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, “Congress does not have the capacity to fight alone against BJP, so it has given a few seats to its alliance partners.”

