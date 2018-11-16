CEC on 2-day visit to Rajasthan to review preparations for assembly polls

Chief election commissioner of India OP Rawat is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan from Friday to review preparations for the assembly elections on December 7. He will be accompanied by election commissioners Sunil Arora and Ashok Lavasa.

State chief electoral officer Anand Kumar said the Election Commission will hold a review meeting with divisional commissioners, district electoral officers, inspectors general of police (IGPs), superintendents of police (SPs) and other officers in Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur divisions at Udaipur.

Kumar said Rawat will come to Udaipur directly from Delhi and will go to Jaipur in the evening where they will meet the representatives from various political parties. The officers will stay in Jaipur and on Saturday will review poll preparations in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Jaipur divisions.

The officials will also hold a meeting with the chief secretary, nodal officers of state police, income tax, excise and transport departments as well as with coordinators of leading banks and managers of railway and airport.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 15:50 IST