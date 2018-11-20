Couple file nominations from Bikaner East seat, to face each other

A couple filed nominations to contest against each other in Bikaner East assembly seat for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections. Both of them are contesting as independent candidates.

Husband Swaroop Chand Gahlot (54) reached the Bikaner SDM office with his wife Manju Lata Gahlot (54) on a scooter to file the nominations.

The couple also introduced each other in their nomination papers.

Manjulata said, “We are fighting against each other from the same constituency.”

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 15:56 IST