Nov 20, 2018-Tuesday
Couple file nominations from Bikaner East seat, to face each other

The couple - Swaroop Chand Gahlot and his wife Manju Lata - introduced each other in their nomination papers.

rajasthan elections Updated: Nov 20, 2018 15:56 IST
Rajasthani artists display their moustache during an election awareness campaign, in Bikaner, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. A couple has filed their nomination as independent candidates from Bikaner East seat. (PTI )

A couple filed nominations to contest against each other in Bikaner East assembly seat for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections. Both of them are contesting as independent candidates.

Husband Swaroop Chand Gahlot (54) reached the Bikaner SDM office with his wife Manju Lata Gahlot (54) on a scooter to file the nominations.

The couple also introduced each other in their nomination papers.

Manjulata said, “We are fighting against each other from the same constituency.”

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 15:56 IST

