Rajasthan assembly polls: More than 1,800 candidates file nomination on last day

On the last day of filing of nominations for the assembly elections, a total of 1,853 candidates filed their nominations till 6pm on Monday. The filing of nominations started from November 12 and last day was Monday (November 19). In these seven days, 2,893 candidates filed 3,769 nominations.

Maximum number of candidates filed their nominations from Adarsh Nagar assembly constituency in Jaipur, where 35 candidates filed their papers, while the minimum number was from Kumbhalgarh constituency with just four nominations.

Out of the 200 assembly constituencies, there were 56 constituencies where no female candidate filed nomination. The youngest woman candidate is 24- years- old while the oldest is 72 years. Among male candidates, the youngest is 25 and the oldest candidate is 85 years old.

Commuters faced a tough time near the collector’s office with several candidates coming along with huge crowd of supporters in a fleet of vehicles. Police had to divert traffic from Khasa Kothi circle to ease the congestion.

In Jaipur district, 246 candidates filed their nomination on the last day, putting the total count so far at 416.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 15:43 IST