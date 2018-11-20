Ex-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Manvendra Singh file nominations for assembly polls

Former chief minister and All India Congress Committee general secretary Ashok Gehlot filed his nomination for the Sardarpura assembly constituency on Monday and Congress candidate Manvendra Singh filed nomination for Jhalarapatan.

Later addressing a public meeting, Gehlot said the Vasundhara Raje government stopped development works in his home town, but people have now made up their mind for a change.

Gehlot went to his ancestral house in the morning and laid a wreath at a photo of his parents. He filed his nomination at the Jodhpur collectorate around noon.

Gehlot then went to Paota to address the public meeting. He said Jodhpur, despite being the second largest city in the state, was deprived of the Smart City project.

Congress candidates Prof Ayub Khan and Manisha Panwar also filed their nominations for Soorsagar and Jodhpur city constituencies on the last day.

Manvendra Singh, who is pitted against chief minister Vasundhara Raje in Jhalarapatan, filed his nomination papers in Jhalawar.

After filing his nomination, Manvendra said, “The contest against Raje will be a challenge but I am ready to take up the challenge. We will fight hard against Raje with the affection of Congress workers and Jhalarapatan people.”

Congress leaders Shanti Dhariwal, Bharat Singh and Ramnarayan Meena also filed nominations for Kota North, Sangod and Pipalda constituencies.

Raje present in nomination rallies

Apart from Manvendra Singh, many BJP and Congress candidates also filed nominations on the final day in Hadoti region. Chief minister Vasundhara Raje was present during the nomination rallies of many BJP candidates.

Sitting BJP MLA from Ladpura, Bhawani Singh Rajawat, filed his nomination as a rebel from Ladpura after denial of ticket.

Social Democratic People Party (SDPI) candidate from Kota North Mohammad Shafi did not file his nomination. Shafi had got over 14,000 votes in the 2013 assembly polls, which proved crucial for defeat of Dhariwal.

Congress rebel Mamta Sharma, whom the BJP fielded as its candidate from Pipalda, also filed nominations. Congress rebel Bhanu Pratap Singh filed papers from Pipalda as an independent candidate.

Raje attended the nomination rallies of BJP candidates Kalpana Raje (Ladpura), Prabhulal Saini (Anta in Baran district) and Kaluram Meghwal (Dug, reserved for scheduled castes in Jhalawar district.)

The CM participated in a roadshow in Anta and sought votes for Prabhulal Saini.

