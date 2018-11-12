Notification for Rajasthan assembly elections to be issued today

The gazette notification for the Rajasthan assembly elections will be issued on Monday, said officials of the election office.

The process of filing nomination papers by the candidates for the December 7 election will begin the same day. The last date for filing the nominations will be November 19. The scrutiny of the nominations will be done on November 20 and the last day for withdrawal of the nominations will be November 22, the officials said.

In Jaipur, district election officer Siddharth Mahajan took a meeting of the returning officers (ROs) of all 19 assembly constituencies and instructed them to follow the election commission’s directions during the filing of nominations.

Mahajan also reviewed arrangements for the assembly elections and took feedback from the ROs one by one, telling them to feed information related to their constituencies in the designated forms and online on a regular basis.

He told the ROs to liaise with police officers of their areas to ensure compliance of the election commission orders including monitoring of CCTV cameras and video recording outside the ROs’ offices.

“No candidate will be allowed to take more than three vehicles within 100 metres of the RO office. They (candidates) will not be allowed to take more than four people, excluding the candidate, with them into the office of the ROs,” he said.

CENTRES FOR FILING NOMINATION PAPERS Nominations for December 7 Assembly elections begin today

Nominations to be filed between 11am and 3pm from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19 (except Nov. 18, Sunday)

Nominations for 10 Assembly constituencies to be filed in district collector’s office, and for remaining 9 constituencies of Jaipur district, in respective sub-division officer’s office Jhotwara Where: Room No. 233 on second floor

Entry: Gate No. 2 on Jai Singh Highway, through channel gate No. 2 to second floor Amer Where: Room No. 19

Entry: Gate No. 1 opposite mini secretariat, through channel gate No. 1 Vidyadhar Nagar Where: Room Number 58

Entry: Gate number 1 opposite mini secretariat, through channel gate number 1 Civil Lines Where: Room number 48

Entry: Main gate number 3, through channel gate number 3 Kishanpole Where: Room number 69

Entry: Main gate number 2 on Jai Singh Highway, through channel gate number 2 Adarshnagar Where: Room number 26

Entry: Gate number 4 opposite mini secretariat, through channel gate number 4 Malviyanagar Where: Room number 102 of stamps and registration office on the first floor

Entry: Gate number 4 opposite mini secretariat, through the channel gate of stamp and registration office on the first floor Sanganer Where: Room number 50

Entry: Gate number 3, through channel gate number 3 Bagru Constituency



Where: Room number 46

Entry: Main gate number 3, through channel gate number 3 FACT FILE Date of issue of notification: November 12

Last date of filing nominations: November 19

Date of scrutiny of nominations: November 20

Last day of withdrawal of nomination: November 22

Date of polling: December 7

Date of counting of votes: December 11

Total number of electors: 4,74,79,402

Number of polling stations: 51,796

The Jaipur DEO also issued orders to dispose of applications for inclusion of names in the final electoral rolls received until November 9, ensure all facilities for electors, including those with disabilities, at polling stations, and ensure distribution of voter slips and guides to all electors through booth level officers (BLOs).

The ROs were directed to ensure live webcasting of critical polling stations, of all women polling booths, mixed polling booths, and to refer to the district-level MCMC committee issues related to paid news.

Additional district collector (first) Pukhraj Jain, ADM (second) and additional district election officer Naresh Kumar Malav, ADM (third) Arvind Shaktawat, ADM (South) Dhara Singh Meena and other officers of the district administration were present in the meeting.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 09:19 IST