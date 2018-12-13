Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2018: In 14 constituencies, more NOTA votes polled than victory margin

There are 14 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan where the victory margin is less than the votes polled for NOTA (None of the Above) in the just concluded assembly election.

One such seat is the Asind assembly constituency in Bhilwara district where BJP candidate Jabbar Singh Sankhala defeated Manish Mewara of the Congress by a margin of 154 votes. In the constituency, 2,943 NOTA votes were polled.

Asind was followed by Hanumangarh district’s Pilibanga constituency, where the BJP candidate Dharmendra Kumar defeated Vinod Kumar of the Congress by 278 votes. The assembly segment saw polling of 2,441 NOTA votes.

Bundi assembly constituency witnessed 1692 NOTA votes, whereas the victory margin was 713. BJP nominee Ashok Dogra defeated Congress’ Harimohan Sharma by 713 votes in the constituency.

In Sikar district’s Fatehpur assembly constituency, NOTA votes polled were 1,165. Congress’ Hakam Ali Khan defeated BJP’s Sunita Kumari by 860 votes in the seat.

Jaisalmer district’s Pokaran constituency witnessed 1,122 NOTA votes which was more than the victory margin of 872 votes. In the seat, Congress candidate Shale Mohammad defeated Pratappuri of the BJP.

In Khetri constituency in Jhunjhunu votes polled for NOTA was 1373, while victory margin was 957 votes.

Congress candidate Jitendra Singh defeated BJP’s Dharampal by 957 votes. Ramlal Sharma of the BJP in Chomu constituency in Jaipur district defeated Bhagwan Sahai Saini of the Congress by 1,288 votes, while votes polled for NOTA were 1,859.

In Malviya Nagar assembly constituency in Jaipur, BJP candidate Kali Charan Saraf defeated Congress’ Archana Sharma by 1,704 votes while NOTA got 2,371 votes.

In Chittorgarh’s Begun constituency, Bidhuri Rajendra Singh of the Congress defeated Suresh Dhaker of the BJP by 1,661 votes, while NOTA had 3,165 votes.

Khanpur constituency in Jhalawar district had 2,415 NOTA votes while victory margin was 2,265. In the assembly segment, BJP’s Narendra Nagar defeated Suresh of the Congress.

Pachpadra and Chohtan constituencies in Barmer district witnessed 3260 and 5391 NOTA votes, respectively. Victory margin in the two constituencies were 2,395 and 4,262 votes, respectively.

In Chohtan, Congress’ Padma Ram defeated BJP nominee Adu Ram Meghwal while at Pachpadra, Congress candidate Madan Prajapat defeated Amara Ram of the BJP.

In Banswara district’s Ghaton constituency, BJP candidate Harendra Ninama defeated Nanalal Ninama of the Congress by 4,449 votes. NOTA votes polled in the constituency were 4,857.

Click here for complete coverage of Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 14:38 IST