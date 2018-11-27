Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: Unemployment dole, jobs in BJP manifesto
The BJP manifesto promises 50 lakh jobs in private sector in five years in Rajasthan, and 30,000 jobs every year in the government sector. CM Vasundhara Raje said up to Rs 5,000 per month will be given as unemployment allowance.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the December 7 Rajasthan polls, saying it had met 95 per cent of the promises it had made in 2013.
The manifesto was unveiled by Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Prakash Javadekar, and Rajathan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, in the presence of BJP leaders and workers in Jaipur.
The ‘Sankalp Patra’ promises creation of 50 lakh jobs in private sector in next five years in Rajasthan and every year, 30,000 jobs will given in the government sector. The chief minister also said up to Rs 5,000 per month will be given as unemployment allowance to eligible youths above the age of 21 years.
“The BJP government in the state met 630 of the 665 promises made in the 2013 Rajasthan manifesto,” Raje said before to releasing the manifesto.
First Published: Nov 27, 2018 13:51 IST