BJP president Amit Shah to interact with youth in Jaipur on November 21

BJP national president Amit Shah will interact with two lakh youth across the state on November 21 as part of the BJP’s ‘Yuva Town Hall’ programme, Union information and broadcasting minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Sunday.

The interaction titled ‘Yuva ri baat, Amit Shah re saath’, will take place between 1pm to 3pm. The main event will be held at Tagore Vidyalaya auditorium in Mansarovar, Jaipur. Shah will answer questions asked by youth.

Rathore said in remaining six divisions of the state, the programme will be held at Anand B.Ed College in Bharatpur for Bharatpur division, Trinity College in Dalot for Udaipur Division, Maheshwari Bhawan in Jodhpur for Jodhpur division, Paral College in Bhilwara for Ajmer division, Mahaveer Dal Mandir in Sriganganagar for Bikaner division and Rajrani Complex in Kota for Kota division.

He said the youth present in these centres can record their questions giving a missed call on 9828888882. Questions can also be put on the party’s website or they can ask on Facebook and Twitter by using #AskAmitShah.

Rathore launched a poster of the programme. He also paid tribute to Padmashri Narayandas Maharaj, who passed away on Saturday. He said Maharaj had done lot of social work along with spiritual study.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 15:33 IST