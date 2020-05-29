e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / 11 more test Covid-19 positive in Jharkhand; cases rise to 469

11 more test Covid-19 positive in Jharkhand; cases rise to 469

There are 253 active cases now, while 212 have recovered and discharged from hospitals. Four persons died since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31.

ranchi Updated: May 29, 2020 10:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
Altogether 5,343 travellers are under surveillance while 3,901 returnees completed observation of 28 days,.
Altogether 5,343 travellers are under surveillance while 3,901 returnees completed observation of 28 days,.(PTI)
         

Eleven more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 469 in the state, health officials said.

Of the total cases, 300 were migrants who returned to the state recently, they said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

There are 253 active cases now, while 212 have recovered and discharged from hospitals. Four persons died since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31.

Altogether 5,343 travellers are under surveillance while 3,901 returnees completed observation of 28 days, officials said.

While 98,547 people are now lodged in various quarantine centres, 2,58,188 people are quarantined at home.

The recovery rate in Jharkhand is 45.20 per cent against the national average of 42.75 per cent, they said.

tags
top news
PM Modi had no conversation with Trump over border stand-off with China: Officials
PM Modi had no conversation with Trump over border stand-off with China: Officials
Committed to peace, says Chinese defence ministry in 1st remark on Ladakh standoff
Committed to peace, says Chinese defence ministry in 1st remark on Ladakh standoff
LIVE: Rajya Sabha secretariat officer tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Rajya Sabha secretariat officer tests positive for Covid-19
India’s Covid-19 tally tops 1.65 lakh with highest single-day spike of 7,466 cases
India’s Covid-19 tally tops 1.65 lakh with highest single-day spike of 7,466 cases
High alert from Delhi to Karnataka over probable locust attack
High alert from Delhi to Karnataka over probable locust attack
In lockdown 5.0, states ask for curbs only in containment zones
In lockdown 5.0, states ask for curbs only in containment zones
How last-minute intel thwarted joint mission by terror outfits
How last-minute intel thwarted joint mission by terror outfits
Opening schools, commercial activity: What states want next
Opening schools, commercial activity: What states want next
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In