e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / 22 more test Covid-19 positive in Jharkhand; tally rises to 2,364

22 more test Covid-19 positive in Jharkhand; tally rises to 2,364

According to health department bulletin, 69 people recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals during the day.

ranchi Updated: Jun 29, 2020 11:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
Twelve people have died of Covid-19 in the state since March 31.
Twelve people have died of Covid-19 in the state since March 31. (HT photo)
         

Twenty-two more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Sunday, raising the state’s tally to 2,364, a health department bulletin said.

According to it, 69 people recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals during the day.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The recovery rate in Jharkhand is at 75.84 per cent, it said, adding that overall 1,793 people have been cured of the disease.

At present, the state has 559 active cases.

Twelve people have died of Covid-19 in the state since March 31. Ranchi accounted for four fatalities followed by two each in Bokaro and Hazaribag and one each in Giridih, Gumla, Koderma and Simdega.

A total of 1,37,438 samples have been tested so far, it added.

tags
top news
Gunmen storm into stock exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi, six dead
Gunmen storm into stock exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi, six dead
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Delhi govt will create plasma bank, says CM Kejriwal
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Delhi govt will create plasma bank, says CM Kejriwal
Jammu’s Doda is militancy free, say cops after Hizbul terrorist killed
Jammu’s Doda is militancy free, say cops after Hizbul terrorist killed
Syed Ali Geelani, 90, resigns as head of Hurriyat Conference
Syed Ali Geelani, 90, resigns as head of Hurriyat Conference
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi; MP political situation, Covid-19 likely on agenda
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi; MP political situation, Covid-19 likely on agenda
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
‘Price-gouging of India has to stop’: Shashi Tharoor on rising fuel rates
‘Price-gouging of India has to stop’: Shashi Tharoor on rising fuel rates
Covid-19: Worldwide cases exceed 10 million; India, Brazil new epicenter
Covid-19: Worldwide cases exceed 10 million; India, Brazil new epicenter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In