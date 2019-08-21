300 MBBS seats added in Jharkhand as SC gives nod to 3 new medical colleges

ranchi

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:34 IST

In a boost of medical education in Jharkhand, the Supreme Court has set aside Medical Council of India’s (MCI’s) objection and given a conditional nod to the state government to begin MBBS course at the three newly set up medical colleges at Palamu, Hazaribagh and Dumka from this academic session.

These three colleges would start with 100 MBBS seats each from the current session (2019-20), taking the total number of MBBS seats in the state to 580.

In May this year, the MCI had denied permission to the Jharkhand government to operate these medical colleges from the current academic session, citing deficiencies. The state government had challenged the MCI order in the SC.

On Monday, the apex court gave its nod to the state government for admissions against 100 MBBS seats in each of these three medical colleges from the current session. However, the court also directed the government to file an undertaking for fixing in three months the deficiencies pointed out by the MCI.

Abhishek Srivastava, deputy secretary in state’s health, medical education and family welfare department, who was dealing with the matter in SC, said on Tuesday that deficiencies identified would be fulfilled well before the three-month deadline.

“Permission to these new medical colleges of Jharkhand would not only benefit students, patients of state but also the country, which is reeling under shortage of doctors,” said Srivastava.

This is the first time in country when three new medical colleges have been opened simultaneously in any state. With permission for additional 300 MBBS seats, the total strength of medical college seats in the state has shot up to 580. The existing 280 MBBS seats are spread over RIMS, Ranchi, PMCH, Dhanbad and MGMMCH, Jamsedhpur.

“After getting nod from SC, the health department has written to Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECE) to conduct counselling of students for admission in all three colleges,” said the deputy secretary.

Hazaribagh Medical College Hospital starts functioning

Within 12 hours of getting nod from SC, the hospital at Hazaribagh Medical College (HMCH) has started providing health service to the patients. HMCH superintendent Dr Krishna Kumar on Tuesday said he had deployed 30 senior residents and junior residents for attending OPD.

“Within a week, all wards would be streamlined and professors of faculties would be distributed different wings to run the hospital,” he said.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 14:34 IST