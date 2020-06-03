e-paper
Home / Ranchi / 51 fresh Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, total 712

51 fresh Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, total 712

Two intern doctors at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) were found to be Covid-19 positive, health officials said, adding that they had a recent travel history.

ranchi Updated: Jun 03, 2020 12:18 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
Jharkhand has 411 active cases at present, while 320 people have been discharged from various hospitals following recovery, it said.(HT photo/ Diwakar Prasad)
         

Fifty-one people, including two intern doctors, tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the number of cases in the state to 712, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

Two intern doctors at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) were found to be Covid-19 positive, health officials said, adding that they had a recent travel history.

According to the bulletin, 499 of the total number of cases are migrant workers who recently returned to the state.

Jharkhand has 411 active cases at present, while 320 people have been discharged from various hospitals following recovery, it said.

Five persons have so far died of the disease in Jharkhand.

Most of the active cases are in East Singhbhum district (115), followed by Dhanbad (51), Hazaribag (42), Ramgarh (25) and Gumla (22), the bulletin said.

The other districts with active cases are Koderma (19), Ranchi (17), West Singhbhum (14), Simdega (14), Garhwa (13), Giridih (nine), Bokaro (seven), Pakur (five), Khunti (five), Seraikela (four), Lohardaga (four), Sahibganj (three), Latehar (three) and Palamau (two).

A total of 5,415 people, who returned to the state recently, are under surveillance and asymptomatic, while 4,084 have completed the 28-day observation period.

While 91,765 people are in various quarantine centres, 2,91,828 people are in home quarantine, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 44.94 per cent in Jharkhand and the mortality rate is 0.7 per cent, it added.

