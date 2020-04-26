e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / 8 new Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand take state infection tally to 67

8 new Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand take state infection tally to 67

While five of these fresh cases were reported from Ranchi district, three were reported from Palamu district, they said.

ranchi Updated: Apr 26, 2020 18:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ranchi
Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand
Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand (HT Photo)
         

Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 67, health officials said.

While five of these fresh cases were reported from Ranchi district, three were reported from Palamu district, they said.

Palamu Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Kumar Agrahari said all three patients are from Lesliganj block of the district and have a travel history.

All three of them were in quarantine after they returned to the state. Their test reports of their swab samples came back positive on Saturday, he said.

So far, Jharkhand has reported two coronavirus deaths. Another person died after testing negative for the infection due to comorbidities, a Covid-19medical bulletin said.

Ranchi has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state at 42, followed by 10 in Bokaro, it said.

Hazaribagh (3), Palamu (3), Dhanbad (2), Simdega (2), Giridih (1), Koderma (1), Deoghar (2) and Garhwa (1) are the other districts that have reported coronavirus cases, it added.

So far, a total of 13 coronavirus patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

tags
top news
From Pak’s terror factories, 450 reach launch pads to enter Kashmir
From Pak’s terror factories, 450 reach launch pads to enter Kashmir
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Amit Khare returns to I&B, Health Secy Preeti Sudan gets extension in reshuffle
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, seeks financial package for Maharashtra
Covid-19 LIVE: India’s count rises to 26,917 cases, 826 deaths reported
Covid-19 LIVE: India’s count rises to 26,917 cases, 826 deaths reported
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
Focus turns to Kim Yo Jong as mystery intensifies over Kim Jong Un’s health
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
He will give all to save me: Rahul names who he would pick to bat for life
Watch: Swiss nationals stranded in India amid lockdown evacuated
Watch: Swiss nationals stranded in India amid lockdown evacuated
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ranchi news