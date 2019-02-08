Businessman’s Aadhar used for ghost BPL ration card in Jharkhand

In a strange development, a businessman here found that a ghost BPL ration card (red card) has been made in the name of his wife, using his Aadhaar card number, though he did not have any ration card in his family. The ghost card with four members (units) has once again put the spotlight on ghost ration cards in East Singhbhum district.

Parsudih-based mobile showroom owner Manoj Barnwal said on Thursday that he had submitted a written request to cancel the card and delink his Aadhaar number from it. “I came to know about the card when I noticed that a subsidy of ₹35 for kerosene oil is being credited into my bank account every month. The card is in my wife Reena Kumari’s name, though we have no red ration card in my family,” said Barnwal.

The card in question is related to PDS dealer Vinod Kumar Singh under Golmuri-cum-Jamshedpur block of the district. The card shows Reena Kumari, 40, Manoj Kumar, 48, Shivam Barn, 18; and Anjali Barn, 16, listed as beneficiaries. “There have been many anomalies in linking of Aadhaar numbers with ration cards. Most cases are related to many ration cards being linked to a single Aadhaar number,” said N Kumar, East Singhbhum district supply officer.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 11:27 IST