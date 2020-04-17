e-paper
Coronavirus Update: First Covid-19 case outside containment zone Hindpiri in Ranchi

Covid-19: The administration has declared Ranhi’s Hindpiri area as containment zone and sealed the lane for next 72 hours to conduct contact tracing and health screening of residents

ranchi Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:37 IST
Bedanti Saran
Bedanti Saran
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
A health department staff in PPE gear going to collect swab from coronavirus suspects in Hindpirhi locality, Ranchi, Jhjarkhand , hursday, April 16, 2020.
A health department staff in PPE gear going to collect swab from coronavirus suspects in Hindpirhi locality, Ranchi, Jhjarkhand , hursday, April 16, 2020.(Diwakar Prasad / HT Photo )
         

Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi on Thursday recorded it’s first Covid-19 case outside Hindpiri locality after a 50-year-old man, resident of MG Road behind Punjab Sweet House, was found infected with novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday night.

The patient lives in Haidri apartment on the by-lane. The administration has declared this area, which lies behind city’s famous Punjab Sweet House and Capitol Hill, as containment zone and sealed the lane for next 72 hours to conduct contact tracing and health screening of residents.

There are eight apartments in this containment zone.

The man, who is reportedly a contractor and social worker, was admitted to Covid-19 hospital at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment. Five other members of his family were also shifted to isolation centre.

“We have sealed the lane for next 72 hours to conduct health screening of residents and carry out contact tracing exercise to identify people who came in direct or indirect contact with this man. The patient has been shifted to Covid-19 hospital at RIMS. The other family members were put in isolation centre,” said Ranchi’s sub-divisional officer Lokesh Mishra.

“We are investigating into the man’s travel history, if any, or contact history with any positive case. We are gathering information on this from family members and others in this regard,” Mishra said.

This is the 14th confirmed case reported in Ranchi district. Barring this, all other cases are concentrated in Hindpiri locality, which is the epicentre of the disease.

The state’s first Covid-19 case was identified in this area when a Malaysian woman was tested positive. The woman was part of the 22 member group including 17 foreign nationals who were recovered from two mosques in Hindpiri. The group had arrived in Ranchi last month after attending Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi’s Nizammudin area.

As many as 28 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have so far been reported from across the state, which had also witnessed two deaths due to this pandemic. These cases are spread over six districts with maximum number of cases (14) registered in Ranchi district followed by Bokaro which have nine positive cases.

