Covid-19: Jharkhand bans use of tobacco products in public places

Covid-19: Jharkhand bans use of tobacco products in public places

The offence will be punishable under section 188 IPC (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servent) that would attract imprisonment of six months or fine of Rs 1,000, an official release said.

ranchi Updated: Apr 22, 2020
Press Trust of India
Ranchi
The notification also asks officials to put up display boards about the imposition of bans in government and non-government offices.
The Jharkhand government on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on all types of tobacco products to prevent spitting in public places that could increase the spread of coronavirus infection.

A notification issued during the day prohibited cigarette, e-cigarette, bidi, paan-masala, hookah, gutka besides jarda and khaini consumption in public places.

The offence will be punishable under section 188 IPC (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servent) that would attract imprisonment of six months or fine of Rs 1,000, an official release said quoting Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Consumption of tobacco is one of the health hazards and reasons for the spread of infectious diseases like coronavirus, TB, encephalitis and swine flu, Kulkarni said.

All the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of the 24 districts have been instructed to implement the ban strictly and take action against those flouting the orders.

The notification also asks officials to put up display boards about the imposition of bans in government and non-government offices.

A total of 45 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Jharkhand so far with two deaths due to the pandemic.

