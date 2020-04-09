Extend lockdown: Doctors to CM Soren

ranchi

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 07:39 IST

The doctors, working in both government and private sectors, Wednesday requested chief minister (CM) Hemant Soren to extend the lockdown and implement strict enforcement of social distancing for containment of Covid-19 virus, besides procuring medical kits and strengthening the health infrastructure.

They also drew the CM’s attention towards increased prices of essential medicines and protective gears and urged the government to stop black marketing.

“During a recently held meeting, the doctors suggested that the lockdown period in the state be extended,” the press statement read.

“There is a possibility of quick spread of the virus if the lockdown ends. Social distancing is the best safety measure. We have to give our best effort given our limited resources,” the doctors stated.

The suggestions were made at the meeting of the doctors and private hospital owners convened by the state government to find best possible ways to tackle Covid-19.

The meeting was crucial before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conferencing with all chief ministers on April 11.

The CM while briefing the doctors said that the state government will apprise the Union government of the suggestions discussed.

He said his government is doing good on social security while admitting that Jharkhand lags behind in health services.

The chief minister said the state still has less number of Covid-19 patients but the matter should not be taken complacently. He said, “The Coronavirus has given us time, we should gear up and prepare ourself for the coming days.”

He sought cooperation from the medical fraternity and asked the doctors to suggest more measures to the government.

Hemant said that the impact of lockdown is visible while expressing concern over the lacklustre attitude of people in the urban pockets.

He said several hundreds of people are stranded outside Jharkhand and it will be a real challenge when they return after the lockdown is lifted.