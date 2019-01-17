FIR against Sibu Soren’s MLA daughter-in-law on forgery, cheating charges

An FIR has been lodged against Sita Sore, JMM legislator from Jama and daughter-in-law of JMM supremo Sibu Soren, at the Galudih police station (PS) under East Singhbhum district, on charges of forgery and cheating on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.

“FIR has been lodged against Sita Soren on a complaint by her former business partner, Jamshedpur-resident Vinay Managalam, accusing her of removing him from directorship in the partnership company Galudih Inn Pvt Ltd (Galudih Resort),” said Sudhanshu Kumar, Galudih PS officer-in-charge (OC). The FIR has been lodged under sections 403, 406, 420, 451, 452, 465, 467, 468 and 477 A of IPC.

Sita Soren (Murmu) and Mangalam were partners in Galudih Inn resorts, 10 km from Ghatsila, and Jamshedpur-based Chotanagpur Road Lines.

Mangalam has accused Sita Soren in the FIR, a copy of which is with HT, of arbitrarily removing him from the directorship in Galudih Inn on the basis of forged documents and appointing her personal secretary Rakesh Cowdhary and Jamshedpur-based businessman Dilip Das as new directors, illegally.

“I had paid Rs 1.08 crore, almost 80%, of the loan amount. In fact, I paid advance on the settlement amount to the bank on September 26, 2017 and got approval letter from the bank for the same on September 27, 2017. I deposited an instalment of Rs 5 lakh in the bank on August 16, 2018 upon which the bank authorities informed me about change in the directorship in Gaudih Inn,” Managalam has written in his FIR.

Sita Soren could not be contacted despite repeated calls to her three mobile numbers but her PS Rakesh Chowdhary – one of the new directors and co-accused in the FIR, said that this FIR was politically motivated.

“The resort has been running for the past 10 years and the NPA amount went up to Rs 3.25 crore. Vinay Managalam didn’t file return in ROC for the past 6-7 years, nor did he file income tax return for the company for past three years. He has resigned from the company about a year ago and Sita madam has been searching for financier since then. When we found Dilip Das as the financier, the board of directors removed Mangalam from directorship last year. He had given his resignation in writing to madam,” said Chowdhary.

“My case in this regard is currently pending at National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT’s) Kolkata bench,” Mangalam’s FIR read, adding that he got this information from registrar of companies (ROC).

He also said the case of the company has been going on at the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Ranchi since 2012 and showed Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ documents marking the appointments of new directors in the company as ‘defective’ on November 9, 2018.

“She did all this on the basis of my forged resignation letter dated March 29, 2017, whereas it was accepted on October 10, 2018, the same day when the two new directors were also appointed,” said Mangalam.

