Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath to groom Jharkhand’s fast bowlers, coaches

Legendary Australian fast bowler Glenn Donald McGrath is in Ranchi to hone the skill of Jharkhand pacers, who are struggling to get a chance on the international platform despite having capability, JSCA officials said.

McGrath, a former international cricketer who played all formats of the game for 14 years, will provide tips and technicalities of bowling for two days in a workshop to be organised by the Jharkhand Sate Cricket Association (JSCA) at JSCA International Cricket Stadium Complex from Monday.

“This is for the first time when an international player from foreign soil has come to Ranchi to help sharpen skills of Jharkhand bowlers. He would also impart training to bowling coaches of Jharkhand,” said JSCA secretary Debashish Chakraborty. McGrath, who claimed 563 wickets in Test and 381 wickets in one-day international (ODI), arrived in Ranchi on Saturday night from Mumbai and began the training session from Monday.

Around 20 pace bowlers playing Under-23 and Under-19 cricket and about half a dozen coaches will get bowling tips from him. This will be followed by video analysis and an interactive session with players and coaches, JSCA officials added.

Sources in the JSCA said they are planning a long association with the Australian player to groom Jharkhand players.

However, Chakraborty said there are no such plans right now. “He is here for two days to train Jharkhand bowlers,” he said.

Chakraborty said Jharkhand pacers have the capability to grow and many of them such as Varun Aaron and Jaskaran Singh have created niche for themselves.

Players are also in upbeat mood and hopeful to learn something special to build their career.

“Even as two day camp is not enough, we hope to learn many things from his experiences. Besides bowling tips, we will have the opportunity to learn about the right temperament on field during matches,” said Sushant Mishra, who has been selected for Under-19 triangular series in England this July. He said under-19 teams of India, England and Bangladesh will play in the series.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 14:53 IST