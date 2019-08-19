Heavy rains inundate low-lying areas in Ranchi, Kolhan divisions

ranchi

Heavy rains that lashed Jharkhand’s Ranchi and Kolhan divisions caused flood-like situation in low lying areas and disrupted the normal life on Sunday.

Incessant rains since Saturday night inundated parts of East Singhbhum, West Singhbum and Saraikela districts. Several families residing close to rivers in East Singhbum and West Singhbum districts were shifted to safe places.

With water level rising in rivers of West Singhbhum, water gushed in hundred of houses in Bandhgaon and Sonua areas in Chakradharpur sub-division of West Singhbhum.

Jamshedpur recorded season’s highest 146mm rainfall from 8.30am on Saturday to 8.30am on Sunday. Several low-lying localities such as Sonari, Kadma, Mango, Jugasalai and Bagbera suffered inundation as drain water gushed into localities.

Water logging on streets also affected the vehicular movement in Jamshedpur. In Adarsh Nagar of Jamshedpur, rainwater gushed in flats and residents of the colony remained stuck in their homes.

Officials in the Mango Notified Area Committee (MNAC) admitted the inundation due to lack of proper drainage system.

Ranchi also witnessed flood-like situation in several low lying localities, which forced residents to confine to their respective homes for long hours. Ranchi recorded the season’s highest rainfall 63.2mm rainfall.

The rainwater gushed in several shops in Ranchi’s Main Road. At Daily Market, shopkeepers suffered knee-level water. “Unscientific drainage system caused the water logging situation in the area,” said Md Parwez, a fruit seller at Daily Market.

Weather officials said situation in Kolhan division and Ranchi would improve from Monday.

“An intensified depression following a low pressure system in Bay of Bengal caused the rainfall in Jharkhand. The system moved towards westwards on Sunday afternoon. Now, the system is moving towards Chhattisgarh.

Rainfall is expected in western parts of Jharkhand in next 24 hours,” said SD Kotal, director at Ranchi meteorological centre.

The state faced rainfall deficit this year again with farmers demanding agricultural assistance from the Raghurbar Dars government.

The rainfall, however, reduced the deficit by three percent in 24 hours. The rainfall deficit, which was 34% on Saturday, came down to 31% on Sunday.

The state has received 482.5mm rainfall from June 1 to August 18 against the normal rainfall of 703.4 mm during the period.

The East Singhbum district, which suffered 24% rainfall deficit till Saturday, recorded 5% deficit on Sunday. Similarly, West Singhbhum’s rainfall deficit came down to 33% on Sunday from 40% on Saturday.

