Hemant Soren writes to Centre for 6-9 months moratorium of coal auction

Hemant Soren said several national and international companies would not be able to take part in the auction amid Covid-19 pandemic and foreign travel restrictions, in the letter.

ranchi Updated: Jun 14, 2020 10:32 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
Jharkhand wants to work alongside the Centre for the successful operation of the auction of minerals, said Soren
Jharkhand wants to work alongside the Centre for the successful operation of the auction of minerals, said Soren
         

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday wrote to Union Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi, demanding a moratorium of the auction process in the coal sector by six to nine months to ensure equitable sustainable mineral-based development in the state.

He said that Jharkhand wants to work alongside the Centre for the successful operation of the auction of minerals.

Soren’s letter said several national and international companies would not be able to take part in the auction amid Covid-19 pandemic and foreign travel restrictions.

A release from the CMO quoting excerpts from Sorens letter said, “Even domestic enterprises are facing financial crisis due to the tardy pace of the economic system, and it will have an impact on the process of auction.” Writing about the necessity of keeping social interest, protection of the environment and economic development, Soren said that deliberations with different stakeholders are required for a balanced policy-based mechanism.

Also taking to Twitter, Soren said, “Although we welcome @CoalMinistry decision to open up Indias coal sector to commercial mining, we strongly demand (a) moratorium period of 6-9 months on the auction process to ensure a (sic) equitable sustainable mineral based development in Jharkhand.

 

