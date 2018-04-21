IRB head constable gunned down by jawan in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district

A head constable of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) died after a jawan opened fire on him in Jharkhand’s in Garhwa district on Saturday, police said.

The accused was arrested from Garhwa-Manjhiaon road when he was trying to flee, and the firearm and live ammunition used in the crime seized.

The accused jawan, Yukti Narayan Singh aka Dara Singh from Majhiaon, confessed to have opened fire on Afroj Shamad, the head constable who belonged to Munger in Bihar.

A personal dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the murder, said Garhwa superintendent of police Md Arshi. “The accused was a short-tempered man and he lost cool over some minor dispute,” the SP said.

The incident occurred on the Namdhari College premises where the district administration had set up a counting centre for the urban local body election that concluded on Friday. IRB forces had been deployed there to provide security cover to the strong room.

When the forces were preparing to leave the college around 6.15am on Saturday, the jawans and officers heard sounds of several rounds of gunshots, and found Shamad wounded by bullets and bleeding. He died on the spot.