Jharkhand Covid-19 death toll rises to 10; total tally climbs to 1,895

With 30 more people recovering from the disease, the total number of patients cured stood at 1,151.

ranchi Updated: Jun 18, 2020 13:41 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
Of the total cases reported in Jharkhand so far, 1,536 were migrant workers. (PTI)
         

Jharkhand reported one more Covid-19 fatality on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 10, a government bulletin said.

Fifty-six fresh cases of the viral infection were detected during the day taking the total caseload of the state to 1,895, it stated.

With 30 more people recovering from the disease, the total number of patients cured stood at 1,151. The state now has 734 active cases.

The East Singhbhum district has 220 active Covid-19 cases followed by Simdega with 108, the bulletin stated.

Galwan Valley face-off: Indian, Chinese military officials meet to defuse tension
Nepal approves map that includes Indian territory, president assent next
‘Lord Jagannath will forgive us’: SC stays Rath Yatra in Puri
‘Don’t misjudge current situation’: China after Ladakh face-off
‘Who sent unarmed soldiers and why?’: Rahul Gandhi on Ladakh face-off
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Massive spying on users of Google Chrome shows new security weakness
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
