Jharkhand extends lockdown till July 31 due to rising Covid-19 cases

ranchi

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:41 IST

The Jharkhand government on Friday decided to extend the lockdown till July 31 in the wake of rising number of Covid-19 positive cases rising in the state.

According to a notification issued by the state chief secretary Sukhdev Singh, all restrictions which are in place at the moment will continue till further orders.

“...In exercise of the power conferred under section 22 (2)(h) of the Disaster Managment Act 2005, the undersigned in the capacity of chairperson, State Executive Committee, hereby orders extension of lockdown related extensions currently in place in Jharkhand upto July 31, 2020, due to Covid-19,” the notification issued by Singh said.

All relaxations provided prior to the Friday order would continue while the restrictions will also be in place till further orders.

While the state has allowed a host of activities outside the containment zones, some curbs continue including inter and intra-state movement of buses, opening of religious places, salons, multiplexes, malls, swimming pools, gyms, besides all educational institutions.

The state reported 29 positive Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking its tally to 2,294, according to the bulletin issued by the state health department. While 12 persons have died of the infection, 1,647 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital.