Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand extends restrictions outside containment zones till August 31

Jharkhand extends restrictions outside containment zones till August 31

ranchi Updated: Jul 31, 2020 14:55 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
The state government's decision comes after the Union home ministry allowed few relaxations in areas outside containment zones as part of the unlocking process. (HT Photo)
         

The Jharkhand government has decided to extend the lockdown restrictions in the state outside containment zones up to August 31 in wake of the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) even as India enters phase three of Unlock.

Jharkhand chief secretary Sukhdev Singh issued the new circular on Thursday night and the order will come into effect from August 1.

Besides the closure of schools, college, educational institutions, cinema halls, several other economic activities, including inter and intrastate bus transport, gyms, salons, hotels, shopping malls, religious centres would also remain suspended.

“...the undersigned in his capacity as chairperson, State Executive Committee, hereby orders extension of lockdown related restrictions currently in place in the state of Jharkhand outside the containment zone (s) up to August 31, 2020, due to Covid-19...,” order issued by Singh said.

All economic activities permitted prior to this order shall remain permitted, it added.

The state government’s decision comes after the Union home ministry allowed few relaxations in areas outside containment zones as part of the unlocking process.

The state has witnessed a steep surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in July, with around 75% of the infections registered within this month. Health department’s data on Thursday night showed Jharkhand’s tally stood at 10,399, with 6,120 actives cases and 103 deaths.

