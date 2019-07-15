Jharkhand government launches mobile app for Shravani mela-related details

Deoghar district administration has made 105-km long ‘Kanwaria Path’ between Sultangunj (Bihar) to Baidyanath Dham hi-tech for the convenience of devotees during the month-long Shravani Mela.

The district administration has launched mobile application through which kanwarias can get information about status of kanwaria route, queue of devotees at Babadham temple, health facility, helpline number and Mela-related details. The month-long mela is scheduled from July 17 to August 15.

Around 40 lakh devotees from different states as well as from foreign countries visit Deoghar. They collect Gangajal at Sultanganj and offer it to Baba Baidyanath Dham Jyotirlingam Deoghar after covering a distance of 105 kilometres on foot.

While launching ‘ Bababaidyanathdham App’, Deoghar deputy commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar Sinha said kanwarias can use the App to get details about the Shravani Mela, health centres and hotels.

“Chief minister Raghubar Das said that Shravani Mela should be known at international level as a religious and cultural tourism spot. We are trying to provide visitors and devotees a world class facilities in all respects including, health and sanitation. So App has been lunched to provide all information about facilities available in Mela,” said deputy commissioner Sinha.

“This App would help kanwarias to get status of queue at temple, congenial time of offering Gangajal and names of concerned officials of Shravani Mela Committee in emergency for all types of help,” said Rahul Kumar Sinha, who is the chairman of Shrawani Mela Committee.

The App would also give detail myth, anecdotes and ancient history of Baba Baidyanath Dham.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 14:05 IST