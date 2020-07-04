e-paper
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand Guv, CM pay tribute to CRPF jawan killed in J-K encounter

Jharkhand Guv, CM pay tribute to CRPF jawan killed in J-K encounter

A CRPF soldier, who was a part of the Quick Action Team (QAT), was during the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

ranchi Updated: Jul 04, 2020 14:42 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Ranchi
CRPF jawan Kuldeep Oraon lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Malbagh of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.
CRPF jawan Kuldeep Oraon lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Malbagh of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.(ANI Photo)
         

Governor Draupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday night paid tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Kuldeep Oraon, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Malbagh of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

A wreath-laying ceremony was carried out in honour of the soldier killed in action.

On Thursday night, an unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Malbagh area of Srinagar.

A CRPF soldier, who was a part of the Quick Action Team (QAT) was also injured during the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

“One CRPF jawan has martyred. The QAT jawan succumbed to his injuries in the hospital,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Friday.

