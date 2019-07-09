Jharkhand HC seeks report from government on Tabrez lynching

The Jharkhand high court on Monday sought a detailed report from the state government on Tabrez Ansari lynching incident and subsequent developments in this regard, observing that the fallouts of the incident were more serious and unfortunate.

A division bench of Justice Harish Chandra Mishra and Justice Deepak Roshan also sought a report from the Ranchi SSP regarding July 5 incident in which Muslim organisations, protesting the lynching incident, vandalised a bus carrying students of a technical institution at Ranchi’s Rajendra Chowk. On the same day, two Hindu youths were allegedly stabbed in vengeance near Ekra Mosque at MG Road.

The bench asked the authorities to furnish their reports by July 17, the next date of hearing.

The court’s order came in a PIL moved by one Pankaj Kumar Yadav, a resident of Daltongunj in Palamu district, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged mob lynching of 24-year-old Tabrez Alam Ansari last month in Saraikela-Kharsawan district.

An angry mob had brutally beaten up Ansari allegedly for attempting burglary in the intervening night of June 17-18 at Dhatkidih village under Saraikela police station.

Ansari was then handed over to the police, which had taken him under custody. Four days later, Ansari died during treatment.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the CBI to investigate into the roles of police officials who didn’t bother to provide proper medical treatment to Ansari leading to his death.

