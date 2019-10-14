e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Jharkhand men complain of stomach ache, doctor prescribes pregnancy test

In July, another doctor in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand had prescribed condoms to a woman who had complained of stomach pain.

ranchi Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:40 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Ranchi
Doctor prescribes pregnancy test to Jharkhand men. (Representative Image)
Doctor prescribes pregnancy test to Jharkhand men. (Representative Image)(File photo)
         

A doctor in Jharkhand prescribed pregnancy test to two young men in Chatra district after they complained of stomach pain.

Besides pregnancy test, Mukesh Kumar, a government hospital doctor, also asked Gopal Ganjhu and Kameshwar Janhu to undergo tests for HIV and haemoglobin.

Following this, the two men complained against the doctor to Arun Kumar Paswan, the civil surgeon of Chatra district.

“A probe has been ordered into the matter,” Paswan told reporters.

Kumar has however denied the allegation.

In July, another doctor in East Singhbhum district had prescribed condoms to a woman who had complained of stomach pain.

Only when she visited a pharmacy, she realised that the prescribed medicine on the prescription was a condom.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 13:34 IST

tags
top news
Biggest pressure from FATF, says Doval as Pakistan seeks to dodge blacklist
Biggest pressure from FATF, says Doval as Pakistan seeks to dodge blacklist
‘You have made India and Bangla proud,’ Mamata Banerjee to Sourav Ganguly
‘You have made India and Bangla proud,’ Mamata Banerjee to Sourav Ganguly
Sanjay Nirupam’s defence is a tweet attack on ‘nikamma’ in Congress
Sanjay Nirupam’s defence is a tweet attack on ‘nikamma’ in Congress
Postpaid mobile services back in Kashmir 2 months after Article 370 move
Postpaid mobile services back in Kashmir 2 months after Article 370 move
13 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
13 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh KhanGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Varun Dhawan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Ranchi News